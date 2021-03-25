Special Weather Statement Issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada says there's potential for a lot of rain in Windsor-Essex and Chatham- Kent.

According to a special weather statement issued Thursday, periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected overnight into Friday.

The statement goes on to say amounts could range from 20 to 40mm in some areas and up to 50mm where thunderstorms pop up.

Environment Canada says wind gusts could also hit 70 to 80km/h in some regions Friday.