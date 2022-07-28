Speed humps approved for residential streets in Windsor

More speed humps will be coming to residential streets in the City of Windsor.

During Wednesday's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Meeting, the committee voted to approve that speed humps be installed on various streets around the city.

The committee has approved that speed humps and associated signs and pavement markings be installed on Dandurand Avenue between Piazza Street and Northwood Street.

Four locations around the city were were in the queue for permanent traffic calming plans and were approved for community surveys to be completed. These streets included Norman Road from South National to Tecumseh Road East, Norman Road from Tecumseh Road East to Haig Avenue, Partington Avenue from College Avenue to Tecumseh Road, and Virginia Avenue from Wyandotte Street East to Raymond Avenue.

A 50 percent approval rate on the surveys were needed for each street. All four streets did not pass the approval rate, however Partington Avenue was only three votes away from being approved.

During the meeting, Ward 2 City of Windsor councillor Fabio Costante stated he would like an exemption to be able to provide the required votes needed by next city council meeting, which was passed by the committee.

Costante believes that Partington Street truly needs the speed humps to be installed.

"It's about implementing speed calming controls, in this case speed humps, to better protect residents that live on Partington, residents that commute through Partington," he continues. "There's a lot of children who walk to school at West Gate and cross Partington every single day during the school week. And so this is really fundamentally about safety."

He says he has been fighting so hard for Partington Street to have the speed humps installed in his ward.

"Residents have been for a long time on that street asking for stop signs, for example, or other speed calming measures, and we are now inches away from finally getting something done and I just want to see it through."

Chris Holt, Ward 4 City of Windsor councillor and chair of the committee, says believes residents are hesitant at this time to have speed humps installed on their streets.

"It's very new to people, it's very new to the residents so they were concerned about the effect it would have on their local quality of life, but I think at the end of the conversation it was understood that they would result in lower speed limits and safer streets."

The reports will still need final approval from Windsor City Council next month.

The date of the installation of the speed humps is unknown at this time.