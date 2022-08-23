Speed limit reduction and speed reducing options on the table for Essex roadway

A well traveled road in the Town of Essex may see lowered speed limits as well as speed reducing options.

During Monday night's meeting, council voted to have Kevin Girard, the town's Director of Infrastructure Services come back to council at a later date with a report to lower the speed limit to 40 kilometres an hour on South Talbot Road from Victoria Avenue to Maidstone Avenue, as well as making the street a Community Safety Zone.

Residents in the area have spoken to council regarding numerous amount of accidents on the street, as well as many individuals speeding over the 50 kilometres an hour.

Girard says speed bumps and extra stop signs generally don't solve speeding issues.

He says what could be implemented to reduce speeding in the area.

"Narrowing of the road, adding centre boulevards in areas to restrict the width of the road. There are some painting measures that can be done and there are things such as speed radar trailers and sign mounted poles."

Sherry Bondy, councillor for the Town of Essex, says lowering the speed limit and Community Safety Zone's need to be taken seriously.

"Whenever I see a 40, paired with a Community Safety Zone, I'm scared. I'm scared because that means that fines are doubled. I think that both of those paired together with letting the police know, high alert, we're talking about it, this is a Community Safety Zone, and fines are doubled, I slow down. I don't know about the rest of you, the camera won't catch me in a Community Safety Zone."

Tanya Fryer, a resident in the Town of Essex, says people driving on South Talbot do not care when it comes to speeding.

"One of the residents reached out to me and she said she was out there in the mornings waiting with her kids to go to school, and that's all she was doing was yelling at cars to slow down, every morning. So nobody cares, and nobody cares because they're not being affected by it. But, I guarantee you somebody is going to get seriously hurt on that road if there is nothing done."

Girard will come back at the end of September to discuss a plan to continue forward with data collecting initiatives.

This includes that possibility of a Black CAT Radar unit being installed, which is a hidden traffic sensor to record speeds in the area to collect data. This data will allow OPP to have a generalized idea when the most prevalent times of speeding occurs.