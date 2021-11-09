Speed reduction the focus of Lakeshore notice of motion

Residents on Dawson Road in Lakeshore, and those residing on County Road 34, are looking to slow down the speed on the road in the area.

They've petitioned the Municipality of Lakeshore and the County of Essex to have the speed limit reduced from 80 km/h to 50 km/h from Dawson Road to Manning Road, due to safety concerns for all residents.

Ward 5 councillor Kirk Walstedt will be submitting a notice of motion at Tuesday night's council meeting, which would direct the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to put before Essex County Council a resolution to lower the speed limit to 60km/h, if approved.

"There's a lot of children in the area. Dawson Road is a heavily populated area and they simply want the speed limit reduced to 60. The County roads department didn't think it was feasible but to me it made all the sense in the world because just east of Manning Road it turns to 50km/h and it goes all the way to the Essex County Bypass," he says.

Walstedt says the County roads department pretty much denied the request, so he's submitting the notice of motion with the idea that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor could bring it directly to Essex County council which has jurisdiction.

He says this isn't just for the safety of young children, it's for everybody in the area.

"There's a church there as well, and there's a pharmacy on the opposite corner," he says "It's a heavily populated area and there's school busses stopping there, so it only makes sense that they would reduce it in that short stretch from Dawson to Manning and it would work right in with what's west of Manning Road."

The petition request submitted had the support of 100 per cent of the residents who reside in this area, so Walstedt says it isn't exactly like the community is torn.

"And the County apparently was talking about reducing the speed limit from Manning Road all the way into Essex to 70km/h, but we're talking a much smaller section here that I think is far more feasible to reduce it to 60km/h or even 50km/h if they could, " he says

Lakeshore council gets underway Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

With files from Rob Hindi