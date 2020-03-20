Speeders Pulled Over on EC Row Expressway 

More than 80 people were pulled over for speeding along the EC Row Expressway during an aggressive driving blitz.

Windsor police conducted the blitz Tuesday afternoon along the expressway near Central Ave to Lauzon Parkway.

Police note traffic volumes were down due to COVID-19 business closures, but 87 enforcement actions' were issued.

The majority of the actions were due to drivers speeding more than 30km over the posted speed limit.

Two drivers were caught speeding 62km/hour and 52km/hour over the speed limit.