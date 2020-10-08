Speeding, Flooding and Crime Concerns Raised at Latest Ward Meeting

Windsor's second ward meeting of the year is in the books.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and councillors Gary Kaschak and Kieran McKenzie hosted the meeting for Wards 8 and 9 Wednesday night.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meetings have been moved to a call-in format and residents packed the phone lines with questions on a number of issues like speeding, flooding and crime.

Kaschak says he's looking at traffic calming measures at several locations in Ward 8.

"I'm still seeing too much speeding on main streets and also on residential streets," he says. "I have a proposal to reduce the residential speed limit from 50 km\h to 40 km\h city wide and all of city council will be dealing with this, it looks like in November at an upcoming meeting."

McKenzie says flooding tops his list of concerns from Ward 9 residents.

"We've seen a significant amount of flooding even just recently with some rainfall at the end of August. There were a number of homes that experienced basement flooding once again. I've been working closely with a number of residents in order to mitigate those issues and to work towards identifying the actual problems that are happening in those neighbourhoods and working towards developing solutions," he says.

McKenzie says the ball is also rolling on a several initiatives to help tackle property crime in Ward 9.

"Property crime is an issue for us in Ward 9 and it's something that I've just met, even in the last week or so, with residents and community groups who are prepared to move forward with different action plans in neighbourhoods to be able to address some of those challenges," he adds.

The next meeting for Wards 2 and 3 goes Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to find Information on how to take part in the meeting along with the full ward meeting schedule.