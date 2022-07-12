Spelling change happening to Matchette Rd. in Windsor

A road in Windsor will undergo new spelling.

Windsor City Council approved that the spelling of Matchette Road be changed to Matchett Road during Monday night's meeting.

Members of the Matchett family attended the council meeting to hear if the change would be approved.

The purpose of the sign is to honour Alfred Matchett for whom the road was originally named after.

This correction will cost the city $6,580 to update signs.

Fred Francis, Ward 1 Windsor Councillor, says the family was thrilled.

"I believe they were! For whatever reason, it looks like the name was changed in 1913, but once we found the historical data showing that historically the spelling was without the 'e' at the end, and the 'e' was added for whatever reason sometime during the 20th century, it stands to reason that we would make that correction."

He says what will happen to identifications following the change.

"Licensing renewal, health-care renewal, health card renewal or passport renewal, all of those things will be renewed in time with the correct spelling."

Francis says budget wise, it was a very small price to pay to correct the error.

"It's certainly not a huge expense when you're looking at a city budget of about $800-million, so $6,500 to correct that error is a small price to pay concerning the historical record, and the family name, and who the street is named after."

Canada Post has informed the City that the old spelling will be accepted as a valid alternative in their addressing database.