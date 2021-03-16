iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Spike in Drug Related Overdoses Prompts Community Alert

AM800-NEWS-opioids-istock

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert following a high number of drug related overdoses in the local area.

The health unit is reporting 27 overdose related hospital visits between March 9 and March 15 with five involving fentanyl.

According to WECOSS, these numbers are significantly higher than this time last year and, as a result, a community alert has been issued.

More information on the alert and to learn how to respond to an overdose can be found at wecoss.ca.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events