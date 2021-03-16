Spike in Drug Related Overdoses Prompts Community Alert

The Windsor-Essex Community Opioid and Substance Strategy has issued an alert following a high number of drug related overdoses in the local area.

The health unit is reporting 27 overdose related hospital visits between March 9 and March 15 with five involving fentanyl.

According to WECOSS, these numbers are significantly higher than this time last year and, as a result, a community alert has been issued.

More information on the alert and to learn how to respond to an overdose can be found at wecoss.ca.