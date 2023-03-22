Spirits Canada head hopeful province will soon approve pilot project

Spirits Canada is eager to launch a new pilot project that would see spirits allowed to be sold next to wine and beer in grocery stores, following support being given by Windsor city council.

At their meeting on Monday night, council voted unanimously to host the pilot at the request of Spirits Canada, to test the consumer reaction of the sale of liquor alongside beer, wine, and cider.

The pilot hasn't been approved by the provincial government yet, but president and CEO Jan Westcott says he’s very optimistic that with city council’s support it will help move the program forward.

Westcott says they were looking for a municipality to host the pilot, and given the history and experience with alcohol and spirits in Windsor, it just made sense.

"Basically to provide information to everybody about how consumers react, to be able to contribute to the overall knowledge pool as the government is looking to make decisions about how they're going to change the market place," he said.

He says they already have a large plant in the city, and recent developments like Diageo building a whisky distillery in St. Clair Township shows the region is the right place to be.

"Last year announced they're going to build a brand new $250-million large commercial distillery just outside of Windsor, another support and investment in southwestern Ontario, so yes it's the perfect place to run this pilot we think."

Westcott says they're a legitimate part of the beverage alcohol market, and they'd like to be included in grocery stores to have equal access to consumers.

"We thought Windsor would be a good site for a pilot. It's a discreet community, it's a large community, and to their credit and with great thanks to council and the mayor, when we asked them if they'd be willing to step forward they said yes," he said.

Westcott says while it's too soon after receiving support from council on Monday night to provide a timeline of when the pilot might start, the conversations with the government have been positive so this should be a boost to their case.

Ontario started allowing beer sales at grocery stores back in 2015.

- with files from AM800's The Shift