Spitfires a win away from conference finals after road sweep in Kitchener

The Windsor Spitfires rebounded from being down early in Game 6 against the Kitchener Rangers on Thursday night to winning 6-3 and taking a commanding 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven.

Facing a 2-0 deficit after the 1st period, Windsor scored four straight goals to take a 4-2 lead to the 3rd period.

Kitchener cut the lead to 4-3 early in the 3rd, but Alex Christopoulos provided an insurance goal a short time later before a late empty netter by Wyatt Johnston sealed the deal.

Johnston and Christopoulos each had two goals and two assists in the win, while captain Will Cuylle had three assists.

Windsor outshot Kitchener 44-24 overall in the game.

The Spitfires and Rangers are back in action for Game 5 on Saturday back at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show getting underway with Steve Bell at 6:50 p.m.