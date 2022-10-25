Spitfires acquire goalie from Flint

Some goalie depth for the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits have acquired Ian Michelone from the Flint Firebirds in exchange for a 2023 13th round pick and a 2025 conditional 10th round pick.

Michelone appeared in 10 games for Flint going 4-4-0 with one shutout and posting a 4.37 goals against average.

Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler says "Michelone has created depth for our organization."

He goes on to says, "Michelone has played in our league and we can see him competing for the net."

Michelone is from Kanata, Ontario.