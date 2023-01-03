Spitfires acquire Jacob Holmes and Brett Harrison in exchange for draft picks

The Windsor Spitfires are reshaping their roster halfway through the season.

The Spits have acquired defenceman Jacob Holmes from the Sudbury Wolves and forward Brett Harrison from the Oshawa Generals in exchange for draft picks.

Windsor received Holmes in exchange for draft picks of Oshawa Generals 4th in 2023, Kitchener Rangers 2nd in 2024, Kingston Frontenacs 2nd in 2025, Windsor Spitfires 6th in 2025, and Niagara IceDogs 3rd in 2026.

Holmes, who is in his fourth season with the OHL, is a native of Alliston, Ontario and was drafted in round one, 18th overall, by the Soo Greyhounds in 2019.

Jacob Holmes was drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2021 NHL entry drafted in round 5, 143rd overall.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Sudbury Wolves

The Spits also acquired forward Harrison in exchange for draft picks of Oshawa Generals 2nd in 2023, Oshawa Generals 2nd in 2024, Barrie Colts 3rd in 2024, Sudbury Wolves 3rd in 2025, Windsor Spitfires 3rd in 2026 and Windsor Spitfires 5th in 2026.

Brett Harrison, who is also in his fourth season with the OHL, is a native of Dorchester, Ontario and was drafted in round one, 16th overall, by the Oshawa Generals in 2019.

He was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the third round, 85th overall, in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Oshawa Generals

Spitfires General Manager, Bill Bowler, welcomed both players and says he's thrilled with the addition of the two to the team.