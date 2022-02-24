Spitfires add new goaltending coach ahead of Thursday's clash with the Rangers

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking to keep the momentum going after a dominate win on Family Day.

Windsor is coming off of a 6-3 victory over the Saginaw Spirit as it gets set to welcome the Kitchener Rangers to the WFCU Centre Thursday night.

Goalie troubles have plagued the Spitfires all season, but the team has added former NHL'er Michael Leighton as its new goaltending coach.

The former Spitfire spent 20 seasons in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Hurricanes, Flyers and Predators.

Windsor currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference and is hoping the new addition can make an impact as the team looks to climb up the standings with just two months remaining in the season.

Thursday night's game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 7:15 p.m.