Spitfires advance to the second round of OHL playoffs

The Windsor Spitfires have advanced to the second round of the OHL playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The Spits beat the Sting 3-1 in Sarnia Sunday night to win their best-of-7 opening round series in six games.

Goaltender Matt Onuska made 25 saves and Wyatt Johnston's goal late in the first period stood up as the game-winner.

Forward Jacob Maillet had two helpers in the win.

Windsor outshot Sarnia 32-26.

It's still unknown who the Spits will play in the second round.