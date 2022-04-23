Spitfires aim for another playoff home win against the Sting

The Windsor Spitfires are home to Sarnia Saturday night in Game Two of their Western Conference quarter-final match up.

The Spitfires opened the first round post-season series with a 3-0 win over the Sting Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

Windsor outshot the Sting 28-to-11 on their way to the win. Sarnia managed just one shot in the first period.

Both teams failed to generate any significant offence on the power-play in Game One. Windsor was just 1-for-8 with the man advantage while the Sting were 0-for-5.

AM800 has the broadcast from the WFCU with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.