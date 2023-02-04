Spitfires and Bulldogs to battle for final time during regular season

The two teams that advanced to last year's OHL final will face off for the second and final time of this regular season.

The Windsor Spitfires welcome the Hamilton Bulldogs to the WFCU Centre on Saturday night.

Back in December, the Bulldogs defeated the Spitfires 5-3 in Hamilton.

Windsor is coming off back to back wins over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, while Hamilton defeated the Peterborough Petes last Sunday.

The Spitfires remain first in the Western Conference, the West Division, and sit third overall in the OHL.

Windsor also continues to fill the net offensively as the club is up to 217 goals scored through 46 games played, which is 13 more than the next closest team.

Leading the way for the Spitfires is captain Matthew Maggio, who now leads the league in goals with 37 and points with 71.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 6:50 p.m.