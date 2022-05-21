Spitfires and Firebirds face off in Game 1 of OHL's Western Conference Final

After a week break, the Windsor Spitfires are ready to rev back up as they prepare to host the Flint Firebirds in Game 1 of the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference Finals tonight.

The Spitfires and Firebirds are each coming off Game 5 triumphs last weekend, as the West Division rivals prepare to battle it out for the Wayne Gretzky trophy.

After eliminating the Sarnia Sting in six games in the first round, Windsor is coming off a 4-1 series win against the Kitchener Rangers to reach the Western Conference Championship series for the first time since 2011.

The Spitfires and Firebirds faced off against each other eight times during the regular season, with Windsor winning seven of those meetings.

Dallas Stars 1st rounder Wyatt Johnston continues to lead the OHL in playoff scoring, with 23 points in 11 games so far.

Puck drop tonight at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pregame show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.