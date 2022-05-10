Spitfires and Rangers series shifts to Kitchener

The Windsor Spitfires are in Kitchener tonight for Game 3 of their OHL Western Conference semifinal against the Rangers.

The Spitfires are looking to bounce back after losing 4-2 on Sunday night at home, which evened the best-of-7 at 1-1.

Dallas Stars 1st rounder Wyatt Johnston, the way he did in the regular season, continues to lead the way offensively for Windsor.

He's got four goals and nine assists for 13 points in eight games played so far this postseason.

Another catalyst for the Spits has been goaltender Mathias Onuska, who's gone 5-2 in the playoffs to date with a 2.23 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.

AM800's coverage of tonight's game with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show starting at 6:45.