Spitfires and Rangers to battle in 2nd round

The matchups are now set for the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference semifinals.

The Windsor Spitfires will face the Kitchener Rangers, beginning with Game 1 on Saturday night at the WFCU Centre.

The seventh seeded Rangers upset the Knights with a 4-3 overtime win in Game 7 last night in London.

Game 2 between the Spitfires and Rangers goes Sunday night in Windsor.

AM800's coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:50 p.m. each night.

The other conference semifinal has the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds taking on the Flint Firebirds.