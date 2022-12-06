Spitfires assistant coach hospitalized

Windsor Spitfires assistant coach Andy Delmore is in hospital after a medical emergency during practice.

The club's general manager Bill Bowler issued a statement saying the incident happened at 1:30 Monday afternoon.

The Spitfires medical team attended immediately and Delmore was transported to Windsor Regional Hospital.

The statement said the team's "thoughts and prayers are with Andy and his family."

The 45-year-old Delmore tweeted just after 6 last night, "Thank you to Aaron English and everyone on the ice today. I am stable and in the hospital awaiting test results. Thank you so much to everyone."