The Windsor Spitfires are back at home this afternoon to face the Soo Greyhounds in a special Thanksgiving matinee match-up.

The Spits are coming off a win on Saturday against the Saginaw Spirit and are now on a two-game win streak.

Windsor won 5-4 with Alex Christopoulos scoring the game-winning goal early in the third period.

Puck drop is set for 2:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 1:50 p.m.