Spitfires back home to take on Owen Sound
The Windsor Spitfires are hoping for another victory tonight, coming off a big win in Kitchener.
On Sunday, the Spits defeated the Rangers 8-4 before making their way back home.
Tonight, Windsor will go head-to-head against Owen Sound.
The Spitfires have only played the Attack one time this season on October 15, where they lost in overtime 5-4.
Windsor is sitting second in the West Division heading into tonight, just two points back of Saginaw with two games in hand.
Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.
The Spits will stay at home following tonight's game to battle the Flint Firebirds on Friday evening.
