Spitfires back home to take on Owen Sound

The Windsor Spitfires are hoping for another victory tonight, coming off a big win in Kitchener.

On Sunday, the Spits defeated the Rangers 8-4 before making their way back home.

Tonight, Windsor will go head-to-head against Owen Sound.

The Spitfires have only played the Attack one time this season on October 15, where they lost in overtime 5-4.

Windsor is sitting second in the West Division heading into tonight, just two points back of Saginaw with two games in hand.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m.

The Spits will stay at home following tonight's game to battle the Flint Firebirds on Friday evening.