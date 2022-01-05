Spitfires back in action after several games postponed due to COVID-19

The Windsor Spitfires are getting back on the ice after a brief hiatus.

Windsor's last three games were postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases.

The December 30 game in Guelph has been rescheduled to Wednesday night.

The Storm currently sit in second in the Western Conference while the Spitfires hold on to fourth.

Windsor will be looking to get back in the win column after having a six game win streak snapped by the Kitchener Rangers on December 28.

The Spitfires will have captain Will Cuylle back in the line up who was away representing Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship.

Wednesday's game in Guelph gets underway at 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show set for 6:45 p.m.