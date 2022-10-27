Spitfires back in action against Battalion

The Windsor Spitfires are back in action at the WFCU Centre tonight, when they take on the North Bay Battalion.

The Spitfires are looking to remain undefeated in regulation on the season, with a record of 6-0-3-0 heading into Thursday night.

Windsor is coming off an 8-4 win over Niagara on Sunday, while North Bay is also fresh off a win on Sunday, a 5-4 victory over Barrie.

Matthew Maggio continues to lead the way for the Spitfires offensively since returning from NHL camp, with 12 points in seven games, though Windsor is getting contributions from many players thus far with 10 players having five points or more on the season.

This week also saw the Spits crack the CHL's Top 10 rankings for the first time, where they currently sit in 8th place.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and the AM800 pre-game show gets underway at 6:45 p.m. with Steve Bell.