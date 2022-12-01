Spitfires back in action against Generals

The Windsor Spitfires will look to get back in the win column on home ice tonight, as they welcome the Oshawa Generals to town.

Windsor is coming off a 7-2 loss against Saginaw last time out, and have dropped three straight picking up a single point during that stretch in a shootout loss against Flint.

The Spitfires have dropped to the 3rd place in the West Division behind Saginaw and Flint, with a record of 12-6-3-1, though they do have two games in hand on both teams.

Captain Matthew Maggio continues to lead the way offensively for Windsor, with 28 points in 20 games played so far this season.

The Spitfires continue to receive a balanced scoring attack as well, with six players having 20 or more points on the year.

Game time at the WFCU Centre is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.