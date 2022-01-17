Spitfires back in the win column

WINDSOR, Ont. - Pasquale Zito and Matthew Maggio scored two goals apiece to lead Windsor past Flint 6-3 on Sunday.

Alex Christopoulos and Christopher O'Flaherty also scored for the Spitfires (17-10-2-2) while Will Cuylle and Wyatt Johnston each contributed three assists.

Goalie Xavier Medina turned away 22-of-25 shots.

Brennan Othmann, with two, and Zacharie Giroux provided the offence for Flint (17-13-0-2).

Luke Cavallin, who was coming off a 25-save shutout on Saturday, made 29 saves on 35 shots in the second game of the back-to-back.