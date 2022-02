The Windsor Spitfires knocked off OHL West Division rival Sarnia 5-1 at the WFCU Centre Sunday.

Spits forward Matthew Maggio scored twice and added an assist while Wyatt Johnston had a goal and a helper in the win.

Windsor was coming off a 7-1 loss to Guelph last Friday.

The Spits are back action Friday night in London against the Knights.

The game can be heard live on AM800 starting with the pregame show at 7:15pm.