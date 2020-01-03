Spitfires Battle Greyhounds in the Soo

A tough test from the Windsor Spitfires.

The Spits are on the road this weekend for three games in three nights.

They battle the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds at the GFL Memorial Gardens on Friday.

Defenceman Louka Henault says it's a huge weekend for the team.

"Every point is important especially when we start with a division rival," says Henault. "So we need six points this weekend, taking it one game at a time."

Windsor is coming off back to back 5-2 wins over Flint.

The puck drops in the Soo at 7:07pm.

The Spits continue their road trip on Saturday when they face off against the Wolves in Sudbury and they're in North Bay on Sunday.

- with files from AM800's Steve Bell