The Spitfires will face the Kitchener Rangers in the first-round of the OHL playoffs.

Windsor is the top-seed in the Western Conference, while the Rangers finished eighth.

Game 1 goes Thursday night at the WFCU Centre and Game 2 is Saturday night in Windsor.

Games 3 and 4 will be back in Kitchener next Tuesday and Thursday.

AM800 will have all of the action with the voice of the Spitfires, Steve Bell.