Spitfires battle Sting in regular season home opener

The Windsor Spitfires are getting ready to hit the ice for their first regular season game since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spits kick-off the regular season tonight when they welcome the Sarnia Sting to the WFCU Centre.

Windsor is ranked number eight in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and is lead by new head coach Marc Savard, who will be making his regular season coaching debut.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, general manager Bill Bowler says it's been a long wait.

"We fully anticipate a real good campaign by our group and only time will tell, but we have a lot of new hockey players," Bowler said.

Bowler says the team is raring to go.

"Just for our players and actually get back to hockey and some sense of normalcy will just be great for the players, the fans, everybody," he continued. "Honestly tonight at 7:30 p.m. is just going to be something real special."

Bowler believes it's going to be an emotional night for a lot of people.

"For us not to play for this long, to get back in front of our fans and get back to playing OHL hockey, it's been long overdue obviously."

The team last played a regular season game on March 8, 2020.

The remainder of the season 2019/2020 season was cancelled because of the pandemic.

The Ontario Hockey League postponed the 2020/2021 season on multiple occasions, before ultimately cancelling it last April.

Tonight's game can heard live on AM800 starting with the pregame show at 7:15 p.m.