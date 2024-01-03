Spitfires battle the Firebirds at home during first 2024 match-up

The Windsor Spitfires are back on the ice tonight for their first match-up of 2024.

The Spits are coming off an overtime loss on New Year's Eve when they fell 6-5 to the Sarnia Sting.

Windsor is welcoming the Flint Firebirds to the WFCU Centre for the second time this season.

The two teams played on December 10, with Windsor claiming a 6-3 victory.

The Spits are currently last in the West Division with an 11-20-3-0 record, while the Firebirds sit six points ahead in 3rd with a 14-18-2-1 record on the season.

Forward Liam Greentree continues to dominate for the Spitfires as he nears 50 points on the season, in 31 games played he's recorded 46 points.

Tonight's game is Goalie Appreciation Night and those who arrive to the game early will be given a plush Spitfires goalie mask, while supplies last.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

Goalie Appreciation Night is being held on January 3, 2024, and those who arrive to the game early will be given a plush Spitfires goalie mask, while supplies last. January 2024 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHL website)