Spitfires beat Firebirds 6-5 on the road

The Windsor Spitfires won a back-and-forth battle against the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night.

The Spitfire's Colton Smith would kick the scoring off just 37 seconds into the game, but they wouldn't keep the lead very long as the Firebirds would score 3 unanswered goals in the span of 8 minutes.

Windsor would make a comeback with goals from Oliver Peer, Alex Christopoulos and Liam Greentree, with his first OHL goal, to lead 4-3 after the first period.

Christopoulos would score again with the game-winning goal at the end of the second period.

The final score was 6-5 Spitfires.

The Spitfires are back at home this afternoon to face the Niagara Ice Dogs.

Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m.

