Spitfires beat Niagara IceDogs 11-3

The Windsor Spitfires make it four wins in a row after beating the Niagara IceDogs 11-3.

The Spitfire's Jacob Maillet would open up scoring just 33 seconds into the first period.

The end of the first period would see both teams tied at 2-2.

In the second period, the Spitfires would score four of the five goals, taking the lead 6-3.

Windsor then scored 5 unanswered goals in the third period to make the final score 11-3.

The Spitfires get back in action on Saturday to face the Erie Otters.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.