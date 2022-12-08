Spitfires beat Ottawa 67's 5-3

The Windsor Spitfires beat the Ottawa 67's at home on Thursday night.

In the first period, the Spitfires would take the lead with a goal from Jacob Maillet seven and a half minutes in.

The Spitfires would score two more goals in the first from Ethan Miedema and Matthew Maggio.

The 67's would attempt to make a comeback with a goal at the end of the first period making the score 3-1.

The second period saw a lone goal from the Spitfire's Oliver Peer.

In the third, the 67s would score again but the Spitfires would respond just three minutes later with a goal from Alex Christopoulos.

The final score was 5-3, Spitfires.

Windsor is back in action on Friday to take on the Erie Otters.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

