Spitfires beat Sarnia 5-3

The Windsor Spitfires beat the Sarnia Sting at home on Thursday night.

The first period started off strong for the Spitfires as Alex Christopoulos would score just under a minute in.

Windsor would follow up with two more goals in the first to take the lead 3-0.

In the second period, Sarnia would score a powerplay goal, but Windsor would respond with two goals of their own.

Sarnia would then go on to score another goal at the end of the second to make the score 5-2.

The final score was 5-3, Spitfires.

The Spitfires are back in action against the Mississauga Steelheads on Saturday, November 5.

Puck drop is at 4 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show set for 3:45 p.m.