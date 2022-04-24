Spitfires beat Sarnia in Game 2

After beating the Sarnia Sting on on Saturday, April 23, The Windsor Spitfires lead 2-0 in the series.

The first period saw a goal from Will Cuylle, to make the score 1-0.

Neither team scored in the second period, but the Spits saw success 43 seconds into the third making the score 2-0.

Sarnia came back with a goal of their own in the third but the Spitfires would score two more to make the final 4-1.

The Spitfires get back in action against Sarnia for Game 3 of the series on Tuesday, April 26.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.