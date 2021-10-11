Spitfires beaten 4-3 in shootout on Thanksgiving against Knights

The Windsor Spitfires got a point, but are still looking for their first win on home ice this season after dropping a 4-3 shootout decision against the London Knights.

The Knights got out to a 2-0 lead in the 1st period, but the Spitfires clawed back with three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 lead early in the 3rd period on the back of Ryan Abraham's first OHL goal.

But with under six to play London's Luke Evangelista scored his second goal of the day to tie things up at 3-3.

That's where the score would hold after 60 minutes of play, and an additional five minutes of overtime solved nothing so it was off to the shootout.

The shootout went eight rounds deep, with each team taking turns making and missing, before London's Colton Smith ended the game by beating Spitfires goaltender Xavier Medina.

Windsor outshot London 38-32 in the game, and their record sits at 1-1-0-1 after three games.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday night when they head to London to complete the home-and-home set with the Knights.