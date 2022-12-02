Spitfires bounce back in big way with 7-2 win over Oshawa

The Windsor Spitfires took the lead early on Thursday night, and never looked back on their way to a bounce back 7-2 win over the Oshawa Generals.

Oshawa native Liam Greentree kicked off the scoring for the Spitfires just 1:28 into the game, and under 5 minutes later, he struck again to make it 2-0.

A pair of goals by Colton Smith later in the 1st period gave Windsor a 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the middle frame, the Spitfires added two more goals to take a commanding 6-0 lead into the 3rd period.

Then in the final frame the Generals would finally get on the board, and added a second goal later in the 3rd to cut the lead to 6-2, but a late power play goal by Alex Christopoulos sealed the deal.

The Spitfires record now sits at 13-6-3-1 on the year.