Spitfires captain invited to Canada's Junior Team Selection Camp

The captain of the Windsor Spitfires hopes to represent Team Canada.

Will Cuylle has been invited to the Canada's Junior Team Selection Camp.

He is the lone Spitfire invited to Canada's camp.

In 19 games this season, Cuylle has scored 15 goals and has added five assists.

He was drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Nine current and past OHL players including Cole Perfetti, Shane Wright and Mason McTavish have been invited to the camp.

In total, Hockey Canada has invited 35 players to the selection camp.

The camp runs from December 9 to 12 in Calgary.

The World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day.