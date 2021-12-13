Spitfires captain makes Team Canada WJHC roster

Windsor Spitfires captain Will Cuylle has made the final 25 man roster for Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships.

The 2nd round pick of the New York Rangers in the 2020 NHL draft has 18 goals and 7 assists through 22 games so far this season with the Spitfires.

Another local connection making the final cut was London Knights goaltender Brett Brochu who's from Belle River.

The 2022 World Juniors, taking place in Edmonton and Red Deer, begins on Boxing Day with Canada kicking off its tournament against the Czech Republic.