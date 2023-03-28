Spitfires captain Matthew Maggio receives two OHL regular season awards

The Windsor Spitfires' captain has received two awards from the Ontario Hockey League for his accomplishments during the 2022-23 regular season.

On Monday, Matthew Maggio was awarded the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as well as the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy.

For the second straight year, a Spitfires player is taking home the Eddie Powers Trophy, receiving the OHL's Top Scorer Award.

Maggio follows last year's Eddie Powers Trophy recipient, former teammate Wyatt Johnston in becoming the fourth player in modern Spitfires franchise history to claim the honour.

He led the OHL with 111 points including a League-leading 54 goals along with 57 assists in 66 games.

The captain tied a Spitfires' single game franchise record with his five goals on December 15, in a 6-3 win over the Erie Otters, joining Daniel D'Amico, Paul Gagne and Gerry Leroux as the fourth Spitfire to accomplish the task.

Maggio has also become the first Windsor Spitfires player to ever win the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy as the OHL's top scoring right-winger.

As a New York Islanders prospect, Maggio was a fifth round pick, 142nd overall, last summer for the NHL and wraps up his OHL regular season career with 99 goals, 118 assists and 217 points over 212 contests.

He helped lead his team to clinch first for the Western Conference and West Division with a win over the London Knights on Friday evening.

The Spitfires will begin playoffs this week with Game 1 on Thursday evening against the Kitchener Rangers.