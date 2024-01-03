Spitfires beat Firebirds at home

It truly was the perfect evening for Goalie Appreciation Night as Windsor Spitfires goalie, Joey Costanzo, made 34 saves to help give the Spits a 5-3 win over the Flint Firebirds.

The Spits were coming off an overtime loss on New Year's Eve when they fell 6-5 to the Sarnia Sting.

On Wednesday evening, they welcomed Flint to the WFCU Centre for their second match-up of the season.

In the first period, the Spitfires were first on the scoreboard with a goal by Noah Morneau, assisted by Colton Smith. Less than a minute later, while on a powerplay, Windsor's Valentin Zhugin scored, assisted by Jacob Maillet and Oliver Peer, to push the Spits to a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Flint scored their first goal of the evening on a powerplay.

Windsor's Maillet scored his own goal, assisted by Liam Greentree and Conor Walton.

The Firebirds scored once more, bringing the scoreboard to 3-2 for the Spits at the end of the period.

In the third period, a goal by Flint just over nine minutes into play tied up the game.

The tie didn't last for long as Windsor's Walton scored his first OHL goal to take the lead back, assisted by Ryan Abraham and Greentree.

Maillet scored his second of the night into the empty net after Flint pulled their goalie. The goal was assisted by Greentree once again, and Peer, giving Windsor a 5-3 victory.

Liam Greentree is now just one point away from hitting 50 points on the season.

The Spitfires will now prepare to hit the road to Pennsylvania to take on the Erie Otters on Saturday evening.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:45 p.m.