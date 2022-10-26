Spitfires climb to #8 in CHL Top 10 rankings

The Windsor Spitfires strong start to the OHL season is being recognized.

Windsor has gone from honorable mention to #8 in the Week 4 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The full CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 4:

1. Winnipeg ICE

2. Quebec Remparts

3. Seattle Thunderbirds

4. Sherbrooke Phoenix

5. Ottawa 67's

6. Red Deer Rebels

7. Portland Winterhawks

8. Windsor Spitfires

9. Saskatoon Blades

10. Halifax Mooseheads



The Spitfires are one of two OHL teams in the rankings, along with the Ottawa 67s.

Remaining undefeated in regulation, Windsor headlines the OHL's Western Conference with a record of 6-0-3-0.

Adding five of six points over the past week, there was no shortage of offense created by the Spitfires as the team combined for 16 goals over a trio of games, bookended by last Sunday's 8-4 home ice win over Niagara.

The Spitfires are back in action tomorrow when they take on the North Bay Battalion.