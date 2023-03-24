Spitfires clinch first in Western Conference and West Division with 6-3 win over the Knights

The Windsor Spitfires have clinched first for the Western Conference and West Division for the second year in a row with a 6-3 victory over the London Knights.

The rivalry Spitfires and the Knights battled it out in their first home-and-home series in London on Friday evening.

Less than two minutes into the first period, Spitfires' Alex Christopoulos scored his 47th goal of the season, assisted by Shane Wright and Rodwin Dionicio to take the lead early on.

Christopoulos scored another for his 48th on a shorthanded goal, assisted by Oliver Peer, to end the period 2-0 for Windsor.

In the second, seven seconds into a powerplay, Windsor's Shane Wright scored, assisted by Brett Harrison, to pull further away from the Knights.

Spitfires' Christopoulos completed the hat trick, putting up another huge goal for his 49th of the season, assisted by Wright and Dionicio once again.

London had their first goal of the night after a quick shot in a powerplay. With one second left in a powerplay, the Knights scored another to bring the game to 4-2 for Windsor.

In the third, Windsor's Noah Morneau scored an unassisted goal to pull further away from the Knights.

London scored another halfway through the last period.

The Knights pulled their goalie with three minutes left in the third, giving Spitfires' captain Matthew Maggio an opening to score.

Both teams will now travel to Windsor to finish off the home-and-home series at the WFCU Centre.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.