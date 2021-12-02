Spitfires collapse late in 5-4 overtime loss to Otters

The Windsor Spitfires came out on the losing end of a wild one at home Thursday night against the Erie Otters.

Teams traded goals in the first period before Windsor scored three straight for a 4-1 lead heading into the third.

It was all Erie after that scoring three in a row including the game tying goal with less than a second to go to force overtime.

It didn't take long in the extra frame as the Otters netted the winner just 1:36 in to secure the 5-4 win.

Spitfire captain Will Cuylle scored a pair of goals while Wyatt Johnston added three assists in Windsor's fourth straight loss.

The Spitfires now head to Sarnia for a showdown with the Sting Friday night.

The AM800 pre-game show goes at 6:50pm with puck drop at 7:05pm.