Spitfires Collapse, Lose to Saginaw

Reilly Webb scored the game winner at 2:26 of the extra frame for the Spirit (11-6-1), who have points in four straight games.

Saginaw scored three goals in the final 80 seconds of regulation to set up overtime, with Damien Giroux's game tying goal coming with 1.6 seconds left in the third period.

"Terrible way to end a winning streak, that's for sure right," admitted Spitfires coach Trevor Letowski after the game. "This one stings obviously."

The Spitfires blew a 6-3 lead and lost 7-6 in overtime to the Saginaw Spirit infront of 5,163 people at the WFCU Centre on Sunday.

The Windsor Spitfires seven game OHL winning streak has come to a screeching halt.

Windsor (11-3-2) trailed 3-2 after two periods but scored four unanswered goals in the third to take control of the game before the team collapsed.

Egor Afanasyev scored twice for Windsor while Curtis Douglas, Daniel D'Amico, Matthew Maggio and Tyler Angle added singles for the Spitfires. Angle finished with a goal and two assists.

Blade Jenkins led the Saginaw offence with a goal and three assists. Camaryn Baber, Cole Coskey, Cole Perfetti, and Jake Goldowski also scored for the Spirit before Giroux tied it and Webb won it in overtime.

Spitfires captain Luke Boka says it's a hard lesson for the hockey team.

"Hockey is a 60 minute game and we decided to take a minute off at the end there, and they scored three goals," said Boka. "That was probably my worst loss as a Spitfire."

"Yeah I'm frustrated," added Boka. "I think we deserved better and like I said, we took a minute off at the end there. It's a good team they have over there, skilled players and they can hurt ya."

Kari Piiroinen made 23 saves in the loss while Marshall Frappier made 31 saves in the victory.

Letowski said his team played well enough to win, before collapsing late in the third.

"It's tough right, because our team has played so well, and again (Sunday) we did, I thought we controlled the game for 59 minutes, we had a great third period, we scored four goals in the third to kinda we think put the game away, just a nightmare finish," said Letowski.

Before the game, the Spitfires held a special ceremony to honour fallen soldiers and war veterans for Remembrance Day.