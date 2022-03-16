Spitfires come from behind in 6-5 overtime win over Attack

The Windsor Spitfires came back from trailing a few times on Wednesday night to force overtime against the Owen Sound Attack, where Matthew Maggio capped the 6-5 comeback victory in the extra frame.

Windsor started early in this one, with captain Will Cullye burying his 33rd goal of the season just 15 seconds into the game to make it 1-0.

Just before the ten minute mark of the 1st period Owen Sound would even the score up 1-1, but Daniel D'Amico struck a few minutes later to give the Spits a 2-1 lead heading to the first intermission.

The vast majority of the 2nd period wasn't kind to Windsor, as Owen Sound scored three straight to take a 4-2 lead before Maggio scored his first of the game late in the period to cut the deficit to a goal at 4-3 heading to the 3rd period.

In the 3rd, things started poorly just over a minute in when Owen Sound added another goal to increase their lead to 5-3.

However, the Spitfires had some fight left in them thanks to D'Amico who answered a few minutes later making it 5-4 before scoring shorthanded with less than seven minutes left in regulation to complete the hat trick and force overtime.

In the extra frame it was Maggio playing the hero with his second goal of the game to deliver the 6-5 victory for Windsor.

With the win, the Spitfires improve their record to 32-16-3-3 on the season.

Next up for the Spitfires is a home and home set against their division rivals the Flint Firebirds this weekend.

They'll be in Flint on Saturday night and back home Sunday afternoon.