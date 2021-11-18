Spitfires come up short at home falling to Otters 7-4

There's was no shortage of offence at the WFCU Centre Thursday night, but the Windsor Spitfires came out on the losing end.

After a back and forth battle in the first, the Erie Otters scored two in the second to take a 4-2 lead.

Windsor showed some life in the third to tie the game at four, but it was all Erie after that with the Otters coming out on top of a 7-4 final.

Kyle McDonald and Wyatt Johnston each scored a pair for the Spitfires in the loss.

Windsor hits the road Saturday to play the first of a home-and-home series with the Flint Firebirds.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm in Flint with the AM800 pre-game getting underway at 6:45pm.

The teams return to Windsor Sunday for an afternoon showdown at 4:05pm.