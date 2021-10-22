Spitfires come up short in shoot out loss in Kitchener

The Windsor Spitfires lost a tight one on the road Friday night as they fell to the Kitchener Rangers 3-2 in a shoot out.

It was a back and forth battle through three periods with Windsor getting goals from Kyle McDonald and Matthew Maggio — Maggio also added an assist.

The Spitfires out shot the Rangers 34-29 in the loss.

Windsor's road trip continues Saturday with a stop in Owen Sound to take on the Attack.

The Spitfires beat the Attack 7-4 Thursday night at home.

Puck drop for Saturday's game is scheduled for 7:30pm with the AM800 pre-game getting underway at 7:15pm.