Spitfires continue rising in CHL Top 10 Rankings

The Windsor Spitfires strong play has continued of late, and with that, the team continues to climb the CHL's Top-10 rankings.

In the Week 5 rankings, the Spitfires have risen a spot from #8 to #7.

The full rankings:

1. Quebec Remparts

2. Winnipeg ICE

3. Red Deer Rebels

4. Sherbrooke Phoenix

5. Seattle Thunderbirds

6. Ottawa 67's

7. Windsor Spitfires

8. Portland Winterhawks

9. Halifax Mooseheads

10. Saskatoon Blades

Adding four of six points on the week, Windsor headline the OHL's Western Conference with an 8-1-3-0 record so far.

Some of the highlights for the club over the past week include an 11-3 pasting of Niagara that saw eight different skaters light the lamp for the winning side, including a trio of multi-goal efforts and eight players who recorded two points or better.

Centre Ryan Abraham leads the Spitfires with 18 points in 12 games, with Matthew Maggio hot on his tail with 17 points in 10 games played.

Windsor is looking to bounce back after a loss their last time out against Erie when they host the Sarnia Sting at the WFCU Centre on Thursday night.